RGISC to host climate camp

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Laredo environmental non-profit is looking for the next generation of climate justice leaders.

The Rio Grande International Study Center is joining forces with SOMOS Sunrise to organize a two-day camp called Laredo Climate Camp.

People between the ages of 16 to 24 are invited to take part in the camp.

It will cover topics such as climate crisis, experiences on fighting for a liveable future, climate conditions, and etc.

According to Cecy Jimenez, RGISC Laredo Climate Organizer, it’s all about training and equipping young leaders with the knowledge needed to advocate for our climate.

“As organizers, the main role that we are fulfilling is to give our community these tools and adhere to them the knowledge that they are missing,” said Jimenez. “Because it’s my belief that our communities are already empowered, it’s about showing them that they have that power.”

The free climate camp is set to be held July 23 & 24, 2021 at the Laredo Water Museum between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

You can register here.

