RGISC recruiting youngsters for Climate Camp

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A local environmental group is asking for the youth to help preserve our environment by joining Laredo’s first Climate Camp.

The Rio Grande International Study Center is joining forces with SOMOS Sunrise to organize a two-day camp that seeks to build young climate leaders on the border.

Community members from ages, 16 to 24 are invited to take part in the two day event that will go over the current climate crisis and some of the obstacles it has created.

Cecy Jimenez with the study center says it is all about training and equipping our youth with the tools needed to advocate for our climate.

Jimenez says, “As organizers, the main role that we are fulfilling is to give our community these tools and adhere to them the knowledge that they are missing. Because it is my belief that our communities are already empowered, it’s about showing them that they have that power.”

Participants will receive a welcome gift package and breakfast; lunch and dinner will be served.

The camp is taking place this Friday, July 23rd and Saturday, July 24 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

If you would like to get involved in the movement, you can call (956) 319-4153 or e-mail cecy@rgisc.org.

