LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are going to see our own shadow on the sun, because it’s going to be a pretty cloudy day.

On Tuesday we’ll start out in the mid-70s and see a high of about 94 degrees with a 30 percent chance of rain throughout the day.

Temperatures will start to dip down to the low 90s, and we’ll continue to keep that chance of rain.

As we head into Thursday, those chances of rain become even greater in the 40 percent range.

We’ll also see a high of 96 degrees and temperatures in the hundreds by Friday.

Friday will be our last chance of rain before we get back to our normal hot and humid days on Saturday and Sunday.

This weekend, expect a very hot and humid one in the hundreds.

