TAMIU Signs Agreement with Institute of Mexicans in the Exterior

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Our local university will enter an agreement with the Institute of Mexicans in the Exterior Becas Program.

The memorandum of understanding and the check presentation will re-establish the IME Becas Program’s scholarship funding for the fall semester at TAMIU.

This undergraduate scholarship is for Mexican Citizens of students of Mexican decent.

The Consul General of Mexico in Laredo Juan Carlos Mendoza Sanchez will be present during the signing.

That event will take place on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Sue and Radcliffe Killam Library.

