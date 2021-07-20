Advertisement

TAMIU Signs Agreement with Institute of Mexicans in the Exterior

Texas A&M International University
Texas A&M International University(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Our local university will enter an agreement with the Institute of Mexicans in the Exterior Becas Program.

The memorandum of understanding and the check presentation will re-establish the IME Becas Program’s scholarship funding for the fall semester at TAMIU.

This undergraduate scholarship is for Mexican Citizens of students of Mexican decent.

The Consul General of Mexico in Laredo Juan Carlos Mendoza Sanchez will be present during the signing.

That event will take place on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Sue and Radcliffe Killam Library.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Joseph Leal Flores and 19-year-old Victor Hugo Lopez Junior.
Two men arrested for street racing on I-35
Car plows through home on Willow and Meadow
Car plows through home on Meadow & Willow
Monday forecast
Here comes the rain again
25-year-oold Jose Miguel Gomez
Sheriff’s office searching for man accused of human smuggling
The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is confirmed here in Laredo.
Delta variant confirmed in Laredo

Latest News

Zaffirini on Dems
Zaffirini on Dems
Man wanted for possession
Authorities searching for wanted fugitive
Man wanted for possession charges
Authorities searching for wanted fugitive
Delta variant confirmed in Laredo
Delta variant confirmed in Laredo