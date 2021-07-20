Advertisement

TEA: Parents must send students to school for in-person instruction

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to the Texas Education Agency, parents are required to send their children to campus for in-person instruction this school year.

As of today, UISD says they have not been approved to provide other options — like a hybrid model or virtual classes.

The school district says they have been getting the word out and have planned events to explain what they’ll be doing.

In the meantime, they wanted to clarify some misconceptions parents may have.

“Parents are saying ‘I’m going to homeschool my child’. Well that means — when you decide to homeschool— you will withdraw from the school system and you will sever the relationship with UISD or any school system,” Deputy Superintendent Gloria Rendon said. “So we will not provide you the equipment, we will not provide you the resources, we will not provide you the curriculum that the parent may need to provide that educational program for their child”

The district will be holding a Facebook live session this Thursday.

They also add that they have added hospital grade filtration systems to their schools.

