Train crashes into tractor trailer on Uniroyal

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a close call for a truck driver who was allegedly hit by a train on the outskirts of town.

The incident happened on Monday night at around 6:40 p.m. when the Laredo Fire Department was called out to the intersection of Uniroyal and Frontage Road.

When officials arrived, they found a tractor trailer that had been hit by a train.

According to the fire department, the train hit the rear of the trailer at a low rate of speed.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

