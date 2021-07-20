Train crashes into tractor trailer on Uniroyal
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a close call for a truck driver who was allegedly hit by a train on the outskirts of town.
The incident happened on Monday night at around 6:40 p.m. when the Laredo Fire Department was called out to the intersection of Uniroyal and Frontage Road.
When officials arrived, they found a tractor trailer that had been hit by a train.
According to the fire department, the train hit the rear of the trailer at a low rate of speed.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
