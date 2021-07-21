Advertisement

Border Patrol will honor Webb County’s declaration of local disaster

By Alex Cano
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Yesterday, Judge Tano Tijerina signed a declaration of local disaster and ordered to stop buses transporting migrants from other sectors into Webb County.

Today, Judge Tijerina spoke to a Border Patrol official who said they would honor his declaration.

Judge Tijerina said he spoke to the Border Patrol Chief Deputy from Del Rio that will soon be the acting chief there.

Tijerina said they are going to honor the declaration for the next seven days.

He says this will give local organizations like Holding Institute, Catholic Charities -- along with our local federal agencies-- a breather.

Tijerina also gave an update on testing that will be administered to the migrants.

“Anybody that will be coming in to Webb County -- as far as your RIMS, your refugees, immigrants, migrants --- anybody that will be coming in from now on will be tested for COVID. Which is, to me, a huge, huge plus and a feather in our hats. At least we are trying to get our Webb County and the city of Laredo protected,” he said.

Judge Tano Tijerina says on Monday they’ll meet to discuss a plan of action for sending RIM’S to Webb county.

