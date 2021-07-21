City to activate crossing signal at Bartlett Avenue

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - There’s a place off Bartlett Avenue where the city will install a new crossing signal just for you as well as other pedestrians.

If you frequently drive through Bartlett to and from Del Mar, you will see a new yellow flashing signal.

Today, the city will fully activate the new pedestrian crossing signal on Bartlett along the upper Zacate Creek and Bike Trail.

The signal is located between Del Mar and University Boulevard and is intended to improve the walking and biking safety of users along the trail.

Laredo was awarded a $1.2 million dollar grant from the Transportation Alternatives Program through the Metropolitan Planning Organization for the trail.

