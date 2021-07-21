City of Laredo installs new Doppler Weather Radar

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With hurricane season upon Texas, it’s important for the community to know ahead of time if any type of severe weather is headed our way.

Today, the City of Laredo installed a new weather radar in town with the hope that this is the first step in filling in the weather radar gap that exists over the Gateway City.

The talks have been going on for many years now, but it was a recent storm that hit our city — that caused damage to many parts of south Laredo— that started conversations again about bringing in a Doppler Weather Radar into Laredo.

The radar would allow faster warnings headed our way.

Until now, Laredo was depending on a Doppler out of Corpus Christi and Del Rio, but it would only scan 10,000 feet above the ground.

That means the lower 10,000 feet —where Laredo lies— would not get an as accurate forecast.

The new system has been placed in the airport’s fire station where its unlikely for the scanning signal to be blocked.

This new Doppler Weather Radar will close the gap within a 60- 80 mile radius.

It measures wind speeds, rainfall, storms and will also cover other counties.

If the system proves to be accurate, city leaders hope to make it a permanent addition to the city.

Fire department officials say by receiving data from radars that are located more than 100 miles away, it can cause locals with little time to prepare for a storm.

