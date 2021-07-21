Advertisement

City of Laredo TRO update

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We have new information on the legal action the city is taking against the federal government to stop Border Patrol from bussing undocumented immigrants from other parts of the state.

District Judge Diana Saldana has given the government until July 26th to file their response to the city’s demand.

The city will then get three days to respond to that.

All this legal back and forth is needed before the judge can make a final decision.

Last Friday, the city filed a temporary restraining order asking to keep migrants from being brought to shelters here in Laredo.

Their argument was that the city didn’t have the resources to keep up with the numbers and a growing strain on the health system.

This legal action is separate from the county’s emergency order but both are part of the strategy to address the migrant issue.

