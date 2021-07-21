Advertisement

Congressman Cuellar to discuss Homeland Security Appropriations wins

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Our congressman will hold a virtual press conference to discuss Homeland Security Appropriations wins for the 28th Congressional District.

On Wednesday, Congressman Henry Cuellar will hold a conversation with Cuellar event where he will go over the recent wins and discuss the latest border developments.

That event is scheduled for today at 11 a.m. via zoom.

KGNS News will have the latest developments on our later newscast.

