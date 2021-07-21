Advertisement

DPS foils human smuggling attempt on I-35

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A high-speed chase along I-35 ends with some undocumented immigrants being captured.

It happened on Tuesday evening- when a DPS Trooper attempted to pull over a 2010 Dodge Avenger heading north on the highway.

The driver refused and instead sped off, resulting in a chase.

The driver then took the exit at mile marker 24, turning around- then headed south back down I-35.

After about 16 miles, the car stopped- over by mile marker eight.

Everyone got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

Authorities were able to apprehend five undocumented immigrants and take them into custody; meanwhile, the driver and passenger managed to get away.

The case is still under investigation with troopers trying to find out who was driving the car.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating death
Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of the year
The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is confirmed here in Laredo.
Delta variant confirmed in Laredo
Family members say Kaci Loux, 15, died after testing positive for the Delta variant.
Family says 15-year-old girl died after testing positive for Delta variant
TEA will requires parents to send their kids to school
TEA: Parents must send students to school for in-person instruction
City of Laredo Files TRO
Explained: City of Laredo’s temporary restraining order against Homeland Security

Latest News

City to activate crossing signal at Bartlett Avenue
New crossing signal at Bartlett Avenue
City to activate crossing signal at Bartlett Avenue
Man accused of assaulting woman
DPS Car chase leads to smuggling bust
DPS foils human smuggling attempt on I-35
Yolanda Villarreal
Prayers for rain