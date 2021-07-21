DPS foils human smuggling attempt on I-35

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A high-speed chase along I-35 ends with some undocumented immigrants being captured.

It happened on Tuesday evening- when a DPS Trooper attempted to pull over a 2010 Dodge Avenger heading north on the highway.

The driver refused and instead sped off, resulting in a chase.

The driver then took the exit at mile marker 24, turning around- then headed south back down I-35.

After about 16 miles, the car stopped- over by mile marker eight.

Everyone got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

Authorities were able to apprehend five undocumented immigrants and take them into custody; meanwhile, the driver and passenger managed to get away.

The case is still under investigation with troopers trying to find out who was driving the car.

