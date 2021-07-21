Advertisement

Families invited to Mercadito Fest this weekend

Bistro holding Mercadito Festival this weekend
Bistro holding Mercadito Festival this weekend(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local business is inviting the community to a day full of crafts, and creations made by local vendors.

The business owners behind Lolita’s Bistro and Bolillos Café are coming together to bring back its Mercadito Festival.

The event brings plenty of local vendors, artists and fun to the area.

Over 20 artists and vendors will set up shop outside the bistro to sell items such as hats, jewelry, artwork, necklaces and clothing for the whole family to enjoy.

The event will take place this Saturday, July 24th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 6950 McPherson Road.

It’s free and open to the public.

For more information on how to be a part of the event call 956-508-8108.

