Governor Abbott signs anti-fentanyl bill

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signs anti-fentanyl bill
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott is scheduled to sign an anti-fentanyl bill on Wednesday.

The bill enhances criminal penalties for manufacturing and distributing fentanyl in Texas.

Under the new law, the punishment for the manufacture or delivery of four to 200 grams of fentanyl is a minimum of ten years in prison or a maximum of life in prison.

The minimum sentence increases to 15 years for an amount of 200-400 grams and 20 years for an amount of over 400 grams.

