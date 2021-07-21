Advertisement

Heatwave’s nightly weather forecast

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An upper level low pressure system is moving west along an upper level wind shift line, above a rather moist atmosphere.

This is helping to produce the rising air for tall rain clouds to develop. We will continue to see the chance for scattered shower and thundershower activity into Thursday as the low begins to move near the Big Bend.

By Friday, the low will move into New Mexico, and warmer drier air aloft will spread westward above south Texas. This will bring a return to sunnier, hotter weather beginning Friday.

I’m expecting mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an evening shower tonight, low in the mid 70′s.

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower or thundershower Thursday, high in the 90′s. Partly to mostly sunny Friday through Wednesday, highs around 100.

