Holding Institute speaks out about influx in migrants

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One of the non-profit organizations who takes in migrants says they are overwhelmed by the surge of people coming into their facility, especially with the coronavirus.

The assistant director of Holding Institute, Joe Barron spoke with KGNS on the Digital News desk on the situation they have been seeing.

Recently, the health authority issued a quarantine order for the facility.

The facility, which takes in migrants, reportedly has over a hundred positive covid cases.

Barron shares why it’s important to keep institute’s like holding open.

Joe Barron with the holding institute says Border Patrol has no other option but to let these people go within 72 hours of them being processed. If the holding institute or Catholic Charities wasn’t available, agents would drop the migrants off at the Greyhound station, the plaza and the airport and they could potentially be infected with COVID-19.

Barron says in one day between holding and Catholic Charities they can have 20 to 50 people dropped out off at their facilities.

He says nobody cannot leave from the Holding Institute due to the quarantine order.

