Laredo Girl Scouts hosting recruiting event with teddy bear picnic

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Everybody knows them for their delicious cookies, but today they will be hosting an event full of activities for young ladies and their parents.

Girls going into Kindergarten and first --- even through third --- are encouraged to attend if they are interested in becoming a Girl Scout.

The event will take place at the Laredo Service Center located at 701 N. Stone Ave from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Check out all the fun things planned for today in our interview with local Girl Scout representatives!

