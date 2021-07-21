Laredo names interim provost

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Some new changes to our local college.

The Laredo College Board of Trustee has named Dr. David Arreazola as the interim provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Last year, Dr. Arreazola was promoted to vice president of compliance and risk management in recognition of his performance. Throughout his 22-year tenure at the college, he has served in different leadership positions including Executive Director of Institutional Effectiveness & Research, and Senior Director of Institutional Effectiveness & Assessment.

Some of his primary duties as interim provost will include guiding the establishment of overall direction for the college’s academic programs.

