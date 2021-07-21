Advertisement

Laredo names interim provost

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Some new changes to our local college.

The Laredo College Board of Trustee has named Dr. David Arreazola as the interim provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Last year, Dr. Arreazola was promoted to vice president of compliance and risk management in recognition of his performance. Throughout his 22-year tenure at the college, he has served in different leadership positions including Executive Director of Institutional Effectiveness & Research, and Senior Director of Institutional Effectiveness & Assessment.

Some of his primary duties as interim provost will include guiding the establishment of overall direction for the college’s academic programs.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating death
Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of the year
The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is confirmed here in Laredo.
Delta variant confirmed in Laredo
Family members say Kaci Loux, 15, died after testing positive for the Delta variant.
Family says 15-year-old girl died after testing positive for Delta variant
TEA will requires parents to send their kids to school
TEA: Parents must send students to school for in-person instruction
City of Laredo Files TRO
Explained: City of Laredo’s temporary restraining order against Homeland Security

Latest News

County Migrant Declaration
Webb County issues disaster declaration for incoming migrants
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Congressman Cuellar to discuss Homeland Security Appropriations wins
Police investigating sixth homicide
Laredo Police searching for person tied to homicide
File photo: Congressman Cuellar
Congressman Cuellar to discuss Homeland Security Appropriations wins
LISD Active Shooter Drill
LISD Active Shooter