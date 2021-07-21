Laredo’s Health Authority discusses increase in COVID-19 cases

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo’s Health Authority confirms that a woman in her 20s who gave birth died from COVID-19 complications.

Doctor Victor Trevino confirmed it during Wednesday’s media briefing.

The meeting started with Laredo Health Director Richard Chamberlain talking about the Delta Variant case reported on Monday.

At this time 206 active cases have been reported.

These cases are for people between the ages of 20 to 40 years of age.

Chief Guillermo Heard says they are meeting weekly with federal partners.

Both hospitals have 30 patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials say more have been delivered but also succumbed to COVID-19.

We’ll have more details on our later newscasts.

