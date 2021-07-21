LISD holds active shooter drill

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - School districts across the country, including LISD, are doing what they can to prevent active shooting situations from happening again now that the school year is around the corner.

There have been 8 school shootings across the country this year, with 67 taking place since 2018.

It’s fair to say restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have interrupted the trend.

Regardless, schools are expected to return to in-class instruction which elevates concerns for parents and requires extra attention.

Brianna Salazar, a 10th grader, says of her experience, “It was scary at first and then I had to like get into my role, like I had to to pretend to be shot and all that.”

Students at Martin High School were playing the role of victims being involved in a school shooting after the district was forced to skip a year of the practice because of the pandemic.

The delay did not prevent an honest reaction.

“The reaction was they were all scared. They kept saying they want to go home with their family too and with their brothers,” Emiliano Paredes, a ROTC student at Martin said of the drill.

In the past, the media was allowed to shoot these re-enactments, but the district now wants to keep some of their tactics under wraps.

Oscar Perez explained the reason. “We can’t divulge this scenario. We do involve everybody to make sure that the communication is there with all sorts of students all of our parents, our personnel, our campus administration so they know what kind of procedures need to be followed in that type of situation.”

Martin High School Principal Mario Meireles shared his optimism.

“Little by Little, we train all our population here at Martin High School and everybody can be in a safe environment. I know that they’re doing a great job about talking to everybody and answering questions they might have.”

