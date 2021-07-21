Advertisement

Man accused of assaulting woman

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and tried to flee from police.

Laredo Police arrested 29-year-old Sergio Adan Trevino in the case.

The incident happened on Monday, July 19 at around 4:54 a.m. when officers were called out to the 2200 block of Pine Street regarding an assault victim in need of help.

Officers met with the woman who stated that she had confronted Trevino about stealing her phone at which point, Trevino got upset and started hitting her.

Police canvassed the area and eventually found Trevino near the 200 block of Bismark Street.

