Man arrested for hitting woman with truck in downtown Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is arrested after allegedly hitting a woman with his pick-up truck and leaving the scene.

The incident happened on Tuesday shortly after midnight at the 500 block of Iturbide Street where police found a woman lying in the street unresponsive.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, then flown out to San Antonio.

While investigating, 22-year-old Raymundo Hinojosa reportedly approached officers saying he had hit someone with his truck and fled the scene.

He was arrested and charged with accident involving serious bodily injury.

The accident is still under investigation.

