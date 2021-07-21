Advertisement

Mayor Saenz speaks in support of Title 42

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In the event of Title 42 being lifted, the mayor of Laredo fears it could lead to more migrants than our community can handle.

That’s why Mayor Saenz says he is glad the title remains in effect.

He says the ability for Border Patrol to have the authority to quickly expel migrants is a good thing -- considering the situation that the city finds itself in.

Because of the limit of local resources, he says we must tend to the needs of the community first.

“Currently no buses of migrants are arriving, which is very good. The barometer, the gauge for us, is basically the hospitals. The hospitals, it appears that every day-- or every other day -- they go into diversion. So if the hospitals can not handle that obviously we can not handle more migrants and we have to attend to our own needs locally,” the mayor told us.

He went on to say that the key is hospital capacity because of a lack of staff.

