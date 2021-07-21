Police searching for man accused of grand theft auto

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local authorities need your help locating a man accused of grand theft auto.

The incident happened on June 12, at a local grocery store where a vehicle was allegedly stolen.

Laredo Police released a photo of the man accused in the case.

If you have any information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts you are asked to report it to the police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.