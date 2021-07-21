Advertisement

Police searching for man accused of grand theft auto

Man accused of grand theft auto
Man accused of grand theft auto(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local authorities need your help locating a man accused of grand theft auto.

The incident happened on June 12, at a local grocery store where a vehicle was allegedly stolen.

Laredo Police released a photo of the man accused in the case.

If you have any information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts you are asked to report it to the police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating death
Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of the year
The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is confirmed here in Laredo.
Delta variant confirmed in Laredo
Family members say Kaci Loux, 15, died after testing positive for the Delta variant.
Family says 15-year-old girl died after testing positive for Delta variant
TEA will requires parents to send their kids to school
TEA: Parents must send students to school for in-person instruction
City of Laredo Files TRO
Explained: City of Laredo’s temporary restraining order against Homeland Security

Latest News

County Migrant Declaration
Webb County issues disaster declaration for incoming migrants
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Congressman Cuellar to discuss Homeland Security Appropriations wins
Police investigating sixth homicide
Laredo Police searching for person tied to homicide
File photo: Congressman Cuellar
Congressman Cuellar to discuss Homeland Security Appropriations wins
LISD Active Shooter Drill
LISD Active Shooter