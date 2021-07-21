Prayers for rain

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Things have remained pretty dry and humid in the Gateway City as we anticipate that slight chance of rain.

Initially we saw some good chances of precipitation, but still no sign of rain in our area.

On Wednesday we’ll start off in the upper 70s and see a high of 94 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Then on Thursday, expect temperatures to get up to 97 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Expect things to clear up on Friday, we are expecting a high of 102 degrees and things will get hotter from here on out!

On Saturday, expect a high of 103 and 104 on Sunday.

These triple digit temperatures will continue into next week.

We are expecting a high of 103 on Monday and 102 on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.