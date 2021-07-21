TAMIU keeps eye on Delta variant as it prepares for fall semester

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With coronavirus testing and vaccines available for TAMIU students, faculty, staff and even the community at large.

TAMIU’s president is weighing in on the Delta variant in the community.

Dr. Pablo Arenaz says they are keeping track on what is happening locally and what is happening on campus; however, they are still planning to welcome students back in the fall.

Dr. Arenaz says, “As we’ve been saying for the last six months, we will be fully open face to face in the fall. Other than our standard online courses, we are planning to stay open in August in a face-to-face environment.”

He adds if the community was currently facing the same situation as it was last winter and spring, university officials would be taking that into consideration.

