Teen cited for crashing car into family home

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There are now charges for a person who allegedly crashed into a home earlier this week.

18-year-old Jose Angel Solis is charged with failure to control speed and speeding but has not been arrested.

Toxicology results are still pending.

The incident happened shortly after one on Monday morning.

The house took major damage and the family says they do not have anywhere to stay since the accident.

