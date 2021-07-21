Advertisement

Texas Education Agency has no plans for remote learning this school year

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to the Texas Education Agency, there are no plans to allow remote learning this upcoming school year.

In a statement to KGNS, the state agency says any changes would depend on legislation.

It goes on to say during the 2020-21 school year, TEA used its disaster authority to authorize funding for remote instruction -- but that authority can not be used again for the new school year.

The TEA says existing law allows students to participate in a full-time virtual experience only if they attend one of the seven schools in the state previously deemed virtual.

