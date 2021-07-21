Truck driver accused of smuggling 115 undocumented individuals

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A truck driver accused of attempting to smuggle dozens of undocumented immigrants is set to make an appearance in federal court today.

According to the charges, authorities encountered a tractor hauling a white refrigerated trailer on U.S. Highway 59 approximately eight miles east of Laredo.

Law enforcement allegedly conducted a traffic stop on the tractor because it failed to drive in a single lane.

There, officers found 115 undocumented people inside the trailer.

The complaint alleges the driver-- 43-year-old Michael Warren McCoy expected to be paid $250 for the transport.

He also had allegedly made three previous, similar trips.

If convicted, McCoy faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

