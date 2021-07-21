Advertisement

US extends Mexico, Canada border restrictions

File photo: Mexico
File photo: Mexico(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (CNN) - As coronavirus cases continue to spike across the country, the Biden administration is extending non-essential travel restrictions, for the U.S. northern and southern borders.

According to a federal register notice, the restrictions go into effect Thursday, and will remain until Aug. 21.

The restrictions are not new, the U.S has been limiting non-essential travel along both borders since the start of the pandemic.

U.S. Citizens and lawful permanent residents, as well as people traveling for medical purposes or to attend school are exempt from the restrictions.

An administration official says although there has been positive development in the fight against the disease, recent outbreaks and continued transmission both in the U.S. and globally, pose a risk.

Families invited to Mercadito Fest this weekend
