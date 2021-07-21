WARNING: Graphic Images for suspect wanted in animal cruelty case

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Last Friday, a concerned citizen went to file a police report for a dog that was being allegedly mistreated.

The resident stated she was passing by the 4400 block of Wild Flower Avenue when she spotted a dog she thought was in bad condition.

After she went to the police, Carlos Mendez Coronado was identified as the suspect in the case and charged with animal cruelty.

The passerby described the kinds of injuries that compelled her to go to the cops.

“She observed a black Labrador mix that appeared to be severely malnourished. She stated that she could see raw flesh along the dogs back with other apparent injuries and she described them as burn mark,” Jose Espinoza with the Laredo Police Department told us. “Due to the conditions of the dog, she took the dog to the Laredo Animal Protective Services to care for medical treatment.”

Photos of the injuries were taken at the center.

An arrest warrant for Coronado was granted after an investigation.

