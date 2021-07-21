Advertisement

WARNING: Graphic Images for suspect wanted in animal cruelty case

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Last Friday, a concerned citizen went to file a police report for a dog that was being allegedly mistreated.

The resident stated she was passing by the 4400 block of Wild Flower Avenue when she spotted a dog she thought was in bad condition.

After she went to the police, Carlos Mendez Coronado was identified as the suspect in the case and charged with animal cruelty.

The passerby described the kinds of injuries that compelled her to go to the cops.

“She observed a black Labrador mix that appeared to be severely malnourished. She stated that she could see raw flesh along the dogs back with other apparent injuries and she described them as burn mark,” Jose Espinoza with the Laredo Police Department told us. “Due to the conditions of the dog, she took the dog to the Laredo Animal Protective Services to care for medical treatment.”

Photos of the injuries were taken at the center.

An arrest warrant for Coronado was granted after an investigation.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating death
Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of the year
The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is confirmed here in Laredo.
Delta variant confirmed in Laredo
Family members say Kaci Loux, 15, died after testing positive for the Delta variant.
Family says 15-year-old girl died after testing positive for Delta variant
TEA will requires parents to send their kids to school
TEA: Parents must send students to school for in-person instruction
Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo’s Health Authority discusses increase in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Laredo Doppler Radar
Laredo Doppler Radar
Truck driver 115 court sentencing
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Truck driver accused of smuggling 115 undocumented individuals
Animal Cruelty Case
Animal Cruelty Warrant