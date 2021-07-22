Advertisement

Abbott says he will not impose a mask mandate

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Coronavirus cases are rising in dozens of states across the nation.

The more contagious Delta variant is now the dominant strain, making up 83 percent of sequenced samples in the U.S.

With infections rising, restrictions are being brought back.

Mask mandates are back in place in certain areas, and there are calls for bringing them back in other areas.

But one state that will not be imposing another mask mandate is the State of Texas.

During a press conference, Governor Greg Abbott said that Texas will not bring back the facemask mandate.

The governor goes on to say that everyone in the state should already know the standards and what practices they should adopt in order to protect themselves against COVID-19.

Instead of a mask mandate, Abbott says he’s working with local officials to make sure everyone has the supplies they need to get the vaccine if they choose to.

