Advertisement

AG Garland launches gun trafficking strike forces in 5 cities

Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department are launching gun trafficking...
Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department are launching gun trafficking strike forces in five cities in the U.S - Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. - in an effort to reduce spiking violent crime.(Source: POOL via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Justice Department is launching an effort in five cities in the U.S. to reduce spiking gun violence by addressing illegal trafficking and prosecuting offenses that help put guns in the hands of criminals.

Attorney General Merrick Garland will launch the gun trafficking strike forces in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. The effort will include stepped-up enforcement in so-called supply areas — cities and states where it’s easier to obtain firearms that are later trafficked into other cities with more restrictive gun laws.

Besides prioritizing gun crimes, the strike forces will embrace intelligence sharing and prosecutions across jurisdictions, Justice Department officials said. Authorities have also embedded federal agents in homicide units of police departments across the U.S., have been deploying additional crime analysts and are conducting fugitive sweeps to arrest people who have outstanding state and federal warrants for violent crimes.

Violent crimes, particularly homicides and shootings, are up in many cities around the country, and the Biden administration has sought to aid communities hamstrung by violence. But the initiative launched this week differs from other recent federal efforts to address violence, because it is not sending agents or prosecutors into cities with crime spikes. Justice officials say the strike forces are targeted prosecutions meant to be a longer-term effort to combat gun trafficking.

There is no federal gun trafficking law, so federal agents often must rely on other statutes, like lying on a firearms purchase form, to prosecute gun trafficking cases or stop straw purchasers, people who buy weapons legally to then provide them to others who can’t legally have them.

Officials hope the new plan will mean federal prosecutors in some of the supply cities will be more likely to bring charges in those cases.

But if the effort sounds familiar, it is. In 2017, Chicago police, federal agents and prosecutors launched a similar initiative — the Chicago Crime Gun Strike Force — to try to stem the flow of illegal firearms in the city and curb rampant gun violence.

The Justice Department said that strike force was formed in response to a surge in firearm violence and its work is continuing, but it has been focused locally in Chicago on reducing violence and not on gun trafficking from other jurisdictions that put the guns in the hands of criminals. That’s been the case with similar gun task forces, too, including in New York.

“These previous approaches generally surged resources to specific areas, without a sustained focus on cross-jurisdictional trafficking,” the department said. “Now we are formalizing and standardizing coordination between districts. This strategy is focused on trafficking -- keeping firearms out of the hands of those who will pull the trigger.”

Police statistics released earlier this month showed that fewer killings were reported over the first six months of 2021 in Chicago compared with the same period last year, but the number of shootings and people shot increased.

While crime is rising in many U.S. cities, violent crime overall remains lower than it was a decade ago or even five years ago.

Experts say this year’s spike in crime defies easy explanation and point to a number of potential causes, including the coronavirus pandemic, worries about the economy and large gatherings after months of stay-at-home orders.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo’s Health Authority discusses increase in COVID-19 cases
TEA will requires parents to send their kids to school
TEA: Parents must send students to school for in-person instruction
Animal Cruelty Case
WARNING: Graphic Images for suspect wanted in animal cruelty case
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Man arrested for hitting woman with truck in downtown Laredo
Laredo Police investigating death
Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of the year

Latest News

At the time of his death, the 9-year-old boy was in the care of a business that works with...
Utah boy, 9, with intellectual disability dies after being left in hot car
Police are trying to determine why the boy was left inside the car and why he was unable to get...
Boy dies in hot car outside Utah business that works with disabled children
In theory, the bill would provide $1.2 trillion in total spending with nearly $600 billion to...
Biden hopeful divided lawmakers will come to infrastructure agreement
Linda Patterson, pictured with her trainer, Derrick Williams, participated in the squat, bench...
78-year-old woman sets 4 records in powerlifting competition