Agents foil human smuggling attempt at checkpoint

Agents foil human smuggling attempt
Agents foil human smuggling attempt(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol foiled a human smuggling attempt at a local checkpoint earlier this week.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening when agents encountered a rental company box truck at the checkpoint and they referred it to secondary inspection.

After a thorough search of the truck, agents found five undocumented immigrants from Mexico hiding behind storage boxes.

They also found marijuana within the cab of the truck.

All of the individuals were taken into custody and the drugs were seized by Border Patrol.

