Agents render aid to shooting victim

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents rendered aid to a man who had been involved in an accidental shooting.

The incident happened on July 17 when a rancher arrived at the checkpoint on Highway 59 east of Freer saying that his son had been injured after accidental discharging his gun.

Without hesitation, agents directed the individuals to the secondary inspection where they waited for Emergency medical Services to arrive.

Paramedics arrived at the checkpoint shortly after and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

