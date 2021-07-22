Border Region to hold health clinic for veterans

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several agencies are coming together to help our local heroes in need of medical assistance, especially when it comes to getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

On Thursday morning, the Border Region Behavioral Health Center along with various agencies that support veterans such as AHEC, SCAN, THE veterans office and the Texas Veterans Network will hold a Veterans Resource Drive thru event.

The clinic will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and will be at the Border Region Health Center which is located at 1500 Pappas Street.

The drive thru event will take place near the pavilion that is located on Foster Avenue.

Coronavirus vaccines will be administered to veterans who have not received them.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.