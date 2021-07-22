Advertisement

Border Region to hold health clinic for veterans

File photo: Border Region Behavioral Health Center
File photo: Border Region Behavioral Health Center(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several agencies are coming together to help our local heroes in need of medical assistance, especially when it comes to getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

On Thursday morning, the Border Region Behavioral Health Center along with various agencies that support veterans such as AHEC, SCAN, THE veterans office and the Texas Veterans Network will hold a Veterans Resource Drive thru event.

The clinic will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and will be at the Border Region Health Center which is located at 1500 Pappas Street.

The drive thru event will take place near the pavilion that is located on Foster Avenue.

Coronavirus vaccines will be administered to veterans who have not received them.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo’s Health Authority discusses increase in COVID-19 cases
TEA will requires parents to send their kids to school
TEA: Parents must send students to school for in-person instruction
Animal Cruelty Case
WARNING: Graphic Images for suspect wanted in animal cruelty case
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Man arrested for hitting woman with truck in downtown Laredo
Laredo Police investigating death
Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of the year

Latest News

Agents foil human smuggling attempt
Agents foil human smuggling attempt at checkpoint
TEA will requires parents to send their kids to school
UISD to hold Facebook live Q&A
Thursday weather forecast
Drops of Jupiter
Ten-day pause on migrant transfers while feds and city negotiate