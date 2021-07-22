Advertisement

CBP reports increase in bridge seizures

CBP reports increase in bridge seizures
CBP reports increase in bridge seizures(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More and more busts dealing with illegal items are happening at our bridges.

Although this isn’t a new occurrence, the volume of what agents are finding is.

Just last week, in one incident CBP agents found over $74 million worth of meth inside a trailer at bridge three.

Nationwide, CBP continues to see a surge in fentanyl seizures. That number has surpassed 2020′s data already.

Here at home, CBP officials say enforcement has gone up .

“Enforcement has gone up since we’ve seen less traffic,” said Jennifer Gutierrez. “We are now more enforcement minded. It gives us enough time to look more thoroughly through different commodities or vehicle.”

According to the Customs and Border Protection website, this past June alone, 100 drug seizure events were recorded in Laredo’s field office.

That’s 20 more cases than in June 2020.

