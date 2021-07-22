Advertisement

City to hold free health clinics next week

City to hold free health clinics next week
City to hold free health clinics next week(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A variety of free health screenings will be offered for free next week.

Starting on Monday, Operation Lone Star will provide residents in Laredo and surrounding areas the opportunity to get checkups.

After a year of placing the operation on pause, health providers are back and will set up at the Lara Academy on East Travis Street, offering a variety of services.

“You will be able to get all sorts of medical services for free,” said Noraida Negron, City Of Laredo Communications, “We’re talking about any kinds of screenings, we mentioned the vaccinations, the eye exams, you can get dental services. I mean anything for the entire family.”

No documentation is required to receive any of these medical services.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo’s Health Authority discusses increase in COVID-19 cases
Animal Cruelty Case
WARNING: Graphic Images for suspect wanted in animal cruelty case
TEA will requires parents to send their kids to school
TEA: Parents must send students to school for in-person instruction
Man wanted for possession charges
Authorities searching for wanted fugitive
Laredo Police investigating death
Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of the year

Latest News

Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of the year
Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of the year
CBP reports increase in bridge seizures
CBP reports increase in bridge seizures
Seagull Rollercoaster
A ride for the birds! Seagull joins amusement ride
Seagull Rollercoaster
Rollercoaster