City to hold free health clinics next week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A variety of free health screenings will be offered for free next week.

Starting on Monday, Operation Lone Star will provide residents in Laredo and surrounding areas the opportunity to get checkups.

After a year of placing the operation on pause, health providers are back and will set up at the Lara Academy on East Travis Street, offering a variety of services.

“You will be able to get all sorts of medical services for free,” said Noraida Negron, City Of Laredo Communications, “We’re talking about any kinds of screenings, we mentioned the vaccinations, the eye exams, you can get dental services. I mean anything for the entire family.”

No documentation is required to receive any of these medical services.

