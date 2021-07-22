City to hold movie screening at the pool

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is once again inviting the community to another movie screening at the pool!

On Thursday night they will be screening the Disney Pixar movie Finding Dory at the Century City Park.

There will be plenty of free popcorn, snow cones, music and water activities.

That event will take place today at 5:30 p.m.

It is free and open to the public.

