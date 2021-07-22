Drops of Jupiter

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a breezy Wednesday afternoon, we got a little bit of showers in south Texas.

On Thursday morning, we’ll start out in the low 70s and see a high of about 95 degrees with a 30 percent chance of rain throughout the day.

After Thursday, things are going to get pretty heated.

On Friday we are expecting a high of 101 degrees with clear and sunny skies.

After that, it looks like it’s nothing but triple digit temperatures with sunny skies.

On Saturday, expect a high of 103 degrees and a high for 104 on Sunday.

Expect the rest of next week to also be hot and sunny.

We are expecting to end July with hot, humid and sunny conditions.

