Advertisement

Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida

No one was hurt
A stage wall collapses one day before a major music festival in Miami.
A stage wall collapses one day before a major music festival in Miami.(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - No one was injured after a giant video screen collapsed outside Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“In case you see it on the news, a screen fell down at one of our stages,” the festival said on Twitter. “Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on!”

The three-day festival features A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone.

BREAKING: A giant video wall has collapsed at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in...

Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo’s Health Authority discusses increase in COVID-19 cases
Animal Cruelty Case
WARNING: Graphic Images for suspect wanted in animal cruelty case
TEA will requires parents to send their kids to school
TEA: Parents must send students to school for in-person instruction
Man wanted for possession charges
Authorities searching for wanted fugitive
Laredo Police investigating death
Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of the year

Latest News

FILE - This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer. The Biden administration...
Ransomware victim Kaseya gets master key to unlock networks
Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of the year
Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of the year
Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn....
Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses of men who died at music festival
Vaccinations are beginning to rise in some states where COVID-19 cases are soaring, White House...
Vaccinations rise in some states with soaring infections