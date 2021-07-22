Advertisement

Health department to hold back to school health fair

File photo: Back to school
File photo: Back to school(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department wants to make sure our local students are in tip top shape before heading back to class.

On Friday morning, the health department will host its back-to-school health and wellness fair.

Students will be able to get screened while also taking part in some demonstration and activities.

There will also be plenty of food, drinks and door prizes.

That event will take place on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at San Agustin Ballroom inside the La Posada Hotel.

For more information you can call 956-753-4401.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo’s Health Authority discusses increase in COVID-19 cases
TEA will requires parents to send their kids to school
TEA: Parents must send students to school for in-person instruction
Animal Cruelty Case
WARNING: Graphic Images for suspect wanted in animal cruelty case
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Man arrested for hitting woman with truck in downtown Laredo
Laredo Police investigating death
Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of the year

Latest News

Agents foil human smuggling attempt
Agents foil human smuggling attempt at checkpoint
File photo: Border Region Behavioral Health Center
Border Region to hold health clinic for veterans
TEA will requires parents to send their kids to school
UISD to hold Facebook live Q&A
Thursday weather forecast
Drops of Jupiter