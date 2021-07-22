Health department to hold back to school health fair

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department wants to make sure our local students are in tip top shape before heading back to class.

On Friday morning, the health department will host its back-to-school health and wellness fair.

Students will be able to get screened while also taking part in some demonstration and activities.

There will also be plenty of food, drinks and door prizes.

That event will take place on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at San Agustin Ballroom inside the La Posada Hotel.

For more information you can call 956-753-4401.

