Laredo Health Department reports increase in active cases

City of Laredo Health Department
City of Laredo Health Department(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo’s Health Department Director has confirmed another series of active coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday, officials confirmed 206 active cases; 24 hours later, that number has gone up to 276.

This was confirmed by Laredo Health Director Richard Chamberlin.

He added the majority of the cases are being observed in unvaccinated people.

The city also confirmed ten new deaths related to COVID-19. They say the deaths are backlogged cases.

The 857th death was a man in his early 50s who passed away on Sunday, July 18 and the 858th death was a woman in her mid-20s who passed away on Tuesday, July 20.

Laredo’s Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino has issued a statement saying, “As we are seeing a surge in our active cases, we will be reviewing all mitigation measures at our disposal.”

We want to encourage public to wear their masks and get vaccinated in order to reduce the infection in our community.

