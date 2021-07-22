Advertisement

Laredo man pleads guilty to drug possession with intent to distribute

Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A federal jury convicts a Laredo man on cocaine charges.

After four hours of deliberation, 35-year-old Baldemar Guadiana, a legal permanent resident was found guilty of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute over a pound of cocaine.

Witnesses told the jury that on Jan. 31 of 2018, an undercover officer received eight bundles of drugs at a local grocery store parking lot.

Later that day, Guadiana made arrangements to pick up the drugs.

After receiving the drugs and attempting to drive away, he was stopped by law enforcement and taken into custody.

Sentencing for the case is set for Oct. 25.

If convicted he faces up to 40 years in prison and a maximum fine of five million dollars

He could also lose his status as a legal resident.

