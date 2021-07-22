Advertisement

Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of the year

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has released the identity of the sixth homicide victim.

Laredo Police say the man was identified as 49-year-old Miguel Ramirez-Estrada.

Authorities say Ramirez-Estrada was found at the 2300 block of Madison with stab wounds.

As of now, Laredo Police are still piecing together what happened.

Investigator Joe Baeza has said, “Crimes Against Persons Unit is the one undertaking the investigation. There’s a lot of preliminary going on at this moment. They are still canvassing the scene with the advantage of daylight. This is to make sure they don’t miss anything. It was dark last night obviously. They kept the scene intact to make sure they didn’t miss anything.”

There’s also no word on any arrests connected to this case.

Police are asking for the public to come forward with any information on the case.

