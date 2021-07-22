Laredo Police searching for man wanted for aggravated robbery

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a fugitive wanted for aggravated robbery.

Laredo Police are searching for 42-year-old Kevin Ray Garza.

The incident happened on June 23, 2021, when officers were called out to a hotel at the 5900 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

Officers met with the victim who stated that he was visiting a friend near the motel when a bald man came at him with a knife.

The victim stated that his Samsung phone was taken from him and the suspect fled on foot.

The case was turned over to the Laredo Police Crimes Against Persons Unit and after a thorough investigation, they identified Garza as the suspect.

If you have any information regarding Garza’s whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous, and you may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

