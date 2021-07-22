Advertisement

Laredo Police searching for man wanted for aggravated robbery

42-year-old Kevin Ray Garza
42-year-old Kevin Ray Garza(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a fugitive wanted for aggravated robbery.

Laredo Police are searching for 42-year-old Kevin Ray Garza.

The incident happened on June 23, 2021, when officers were called out to a hotel at the 5900 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

Officers met with the victim who stated that he was visiting a friend near the motel when a bald man came at him with a knife.

The victim stated that his Samsung phone was taken from him and the suspect fled on foot.

The case was turned over to the Laredo Police Crimes Against Persons Unit and after a thorough investigation, they identified Garza as the suspect.

If you have any information regarding Garza’s whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous, and you may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo’s Health Authority discusses increase in COVID-19 cases
Animal Cruelty Case
WARNING: Graphic Images for suspect wanted in animal cruelty case
TEA will requires parents to send their kids to school
TEA: Parents must send students to school for in-person instruction
Man wanted for possession charges
Authorities searching for wanted fugitive
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Man arrested for hitting woman with truck in downtown Laredo

Latest News

Agents dismantle two stash houses
Stash house bust leads to over 90 apprehensions
Heatwave Berler
New Weather Radar for Webb County
Willow Car Crash
Willow Car Crash
BP Tent Facility
Border Patrol clarifies tent facility at Life Downs
BP Tent Facility
BP Tent Facility