Laredo Regional Food bank to hold food distribution event

Laredo Regional Food Bank
Laredo Regional Food Bank(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local food bank is advising residents that it will be holding an emergency food distribution event.

This Friday, the Laredo Regional Food Bank will be issuing out bags of groceries and bottled water at 9 a.m. while supplies last.

Residents must provide a valid ID, wear a facemask, limit two families per vehicle and the trunk must be completely empty.

The Laredo Regional Food Bank is located at 2802 Anna Ave.

For more information on the services they provide you can call (956) 723-3725.

