Laredo Sector Chief address possible tent facility at Life Downs

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - There have been so many questions in the community regarding a potential tent facility at Life Downs.

Last week Commissioners Court granted Border Patrol access to its property to study the possibility of building a processing center that would help the sector manage the border influx.

Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak says the logical approach is to build a facility similar to ones in the Rio Grande Valley, Del Rio and El Paso.

However this space will be much smaller and will fit roughly 500 people.

Hudak says during talks with local government officials about what could accommodate their needs, Life Downs was brought up; however the facility would not be a detention center and would be isolated and secured.

If and when a lease agreement is made with the county, Hudak says their contractors can put up the facility in 30 days.

He also adds that it will be paid for by CBP.

Hudak says, “It’s really a facility that we can bring people in, go through the processing phases that we need to do to take care of that legal process and then either from there they go to a detention center, they go to court for criminal proceedings if that’s appropriate, or in the case of family units and others that we release from custody then they can go to one of the non-governmental organizations or another avenue. It’s not a jail. It’s not to hold criminals to serve a jail sentence. “

When asked why refugees, immigrants and migrants are not tested for the coronavirus while under their care, Hudak says that’s a program that DHS does not offer.

If the facility is built, Webb County has offered to provide testing kits and vaccines, something Hudak says they can potentially work into the program.

More agents have been testing positive for COVID and Hudak says there have been break through cases which are vaccinated people who test positive but adds that their symptoms are not as severe.

