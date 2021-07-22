Advertisement

Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses of men who died at music festival

Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn....
Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on June 9 with both live and prerecorded segments.(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Jake Draugelis and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Country music star Luke Combs paid for the funeral expenses for three men who died at the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway this month, WILX-TV reported.

Dawson Brown, Kole Sova and Richie Mays Jr. were in a trailer at a campground near the concert when they suffered carbon monoxide poisoning. Two others who were in the trailer survived the incident.

A publicist for Combs confirmed that he paid for the funerals, but said the musician didn’t wish to provide a comment on the matter.

Combs was one of the headliners playing at the concert last weekend.

