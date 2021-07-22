Plano officials investigating house explosion that injured six people

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A home explosion in Plano, Texas that sent six people to the hospital earlier this week may have been intentional.

City officials originally blamed the blast on a natural gas leak.

The house was left in pieces and the explosion damaged several nearby homes.

Plano Fire Officials say one person was inside the home when the explosion happened, and the person was pulled from the rubble.

The other five people, two adults and three children ages three, six, and ten - were a family that lived next door.

Police are not saying much about their investigation other than they are investigating the blast as a crime.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.