Advertisement

Plano officials investigating house explosion that injured six people

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A home explosion in Plano, Texas that sent six people to the hospital earlier this week may have been intentional.

City officials originally blamed the blast on a natural gas leak.

The house was left in pieces and the explosion damaged several nearby homes.

Plano Fire Officials say one person was inside the home when the explosion happened, and the person was pulled from the rubble.

The other five people, two adults and three children ages three, six, and ten - were a family that lived next door.

Police are not saying much about their investigation other than they are investigating the blast as a crime.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo’s Health Authority discusses increase in COVID-19 cases
Animal Cruelty Case
WARNING: Graphic Images for suspect wanted in animal cruelty case
TEA will requires parents to send their kids to school
TEA: Parents must send students to school for in-person instruction
Man wanted for possession charges
Authorities searching for wanted fugitive
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Man arrested for hitting woman with truck in downtown Laredo

Latest News

Plano officials investigating home explosion
City of Laredo Health Department
Laredo Health Department reports increase in active cases
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Abbott says he will not impose a mask mandate
Abbott says he will not impose mask mandate
Abbott says he will not impose mask mandate